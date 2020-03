March 10 (Reuters) - Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC :

* ADV MEDICAL SOLN GRP - FDA APPROVAL OF LIQUIBAND® RAPID(TM)

* ADVANCED MEDICAL SOLUTIONS - RECEIVED 510(K) APPROVAL FROM US FDA FOR GROUP’S LIQUIBAND RAPID PRODUCT

* ADVANCED MEDICAL SOLUTIONS - PRODUCT WILL BE COMMERCIALISED IMMEDIATELY VIA ONE OF AMS’S MAIN US PARTNERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: