Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc :

* TOTAL DIVIDEND UP 20 PERCENT TO 1.1 PENCEPER SHARE

* FY GROUP REVENUE 96.9 MILLION STG VERSUS 83.2 MILLION STG

* FY ‍PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 25.3 MILLION STG VERSUS 19.1​ MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* GROUP CONTINUES TO TRADE IN LINE WITH BOARD EXPECTATIONS

* ACTIVELY REVIEWING M&A OPPORTUNITIES THAT WILL FURTHER INCREASE VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS