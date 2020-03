BRIEF-Advanced Medical Solutions Posts FY Profit Before Tax Of 24.3 Mln Stg

March 11 (Reuters) - Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC :

* ADV MEDICAL SOLN GRP - UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY RESULTS

* ADVANCED MEDICAL SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC - FY GROUP REVENUE 102.4 MILLION STG VERSUS 102.6 MILLION STG

* ADVANCED MEDICAL SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC - FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 24.3 MILLION STG VERSUS 28.3 MILLION STG

* ADVANCED MEDICAL SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC - PROPOSED FULL YEAR DIVIDEND PER SHARE 1.55 PENCE

* ADVANCED MEDICAL SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC - GROUP EXPECTS TO DELIVER MORE THAN 10% REVENUE GROWTH IN 2020

* ADVANCED MEDICAL SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC - US LIQUIBAND IS EXPECTED TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN 2020

* ADVANCED MEDICAL SOLUTIONS - SEE LOW REPORTED MARKET GROWTH & INCREASING REIMBURSEMENT CHALLENGES AS POTENTIAL HEADWINDS FOR WOUNDCARE BUSINESS UNIT