June 10 (Reuters) - Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC :

* ADVANCED MEDICAL SOLUTIONS GROUP - GROUP EXPECTS EFFECTS OF COVID-19 WILL CONTINUE TO HAVE AN IMPACT IN SECOND HALF OF 2020

* ADVANCED MEDICAL SOLUTIONS - BOARD RECONFIRMS ITS INTENTION TO RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND FOR 2019