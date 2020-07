July 9 (Reuters) - Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC :

* ADVANCED MEDICAL SOLUTIONS - EXPECT TO REPORT ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX IN REGION OF £5 MILLION TO £6 MILLION FOR HY (H1 2019 £12.8 MILLION).

* ADVANCED MEDICAL SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC - COVID-19 DISRUPTIONS IMPACTED GROUP REVENUES BY APPROXIMATELY £15 MILLION IN Q2 OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: