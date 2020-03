March 26 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc:

* ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES SAYS CEO LISA SU’S FY 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $58.5 MILLION, INCLUDING STOCK AWARDS OF ABOUT $53.2 MILLION - SEC FILING

* ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES SAYS FOR 2019, CEO PAY RATIO WAS 172 TO 1 Source text: (bit.ly/3bu7STu) Further company coverage: