BRIEF-Advanced Micro Devices Reports Q1 Adj. Earnings Per Share Of $0.11

April 25 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc:

* AMD REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.11

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08

* Q1 REVENUE $1.65 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.57 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.09 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY COMPUTING AND GRAPHICS SEGMENT REVENUE WAS $1.12 BILLION, UP 95 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 36 PERCENT, UP 4 PERCENTAGE POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND 2 PERCENTAGE POINTS QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER

* QTRLY ENTERPRISE, EMBEDDED AND SEMI-CUSTOM (EESC) SEGMENT REVENUE WAS $532 MILLION, DOWN 12 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* FOR Q2 OF 2018, AMD EXPECTS REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.725 BILLION, PLUS OR MINUS $50 MILLION

* FOR Q2 OF 2018, AMD EXPECTS NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN OF APPROXIMATELY 37 PERCENT

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $1.57 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S