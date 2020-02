BRIEF-Advanced Oncotherapy Says Co Partners With London Clinic

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Advanced Oncotherapy PLC:

* ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY PLC- ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY PARTNERS WITH LONDON CLINIC, TO OPERATE HARLEY STREET PROTON THERAPY FACILITY

* ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY PLC- ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY WILL LEASE PART OF LONDON CLINIC’S PREMISES TO INSTALL A SECOND TREATMENT ROOM

* ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY PLC- ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY AND LONDON CLINIC WILL RECEIVE A SHARE OF PROFIT GENERATED BY CANCER TREATMENT CENTRE

* ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY PLC- FULL TERMS OF PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN ADVANCED ONCOTHERAPY AND LONDON CLINIC REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL