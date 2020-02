Feb 17 (Reuters) - Advanced Oncotherapy PLC:

* MEDITERRANEAN HOSPITAL OF LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE A LIGHT SYSTEM FOR EUR 50 MILLION

* UNDER DEAL, INSTALLATION OF THREE-TREATMENT ROOM SYSTEM IS DUE TO COMMENCE BEFORE END OF 2023

* CO, MEDITERRANEAN HOSPITAL OF CYPRUS & SYNERGY WEALTH MANAGEMENT WILL RECEIVE A SHARE OF NET PROFITS FROM CLINICAL SERVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: