Feb 20 (Reuters) - Advanced Oncotherapy PLC:

* UHB AND AVO TO COLLABORATE OVER LIGHT SYSTEM

* UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS BIRMINGHAM NHS FOUNDATION TRUST & CO TO COLLABORATE OVER LIGHT SYSTEM FOR PROTON THERAPY CANCER TREATMENT

* UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS BIRMINGHAM NHS FOUNDATION TRUST AND CO TO COLLABORATE OVER LIGHT SYSTEM FOR PROTON THERAPY CANCER TREATMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: