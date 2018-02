Feb 6(Reuters) - Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc

* Says co’s unit Universal Global Electronics Co., Limited plans to invest $70.5 million to set up a Brazil-based JV with Qualcomm’s unit

* Says the JV will be mainly engaged in developing and manufacturing integrated multi-component system-in-package module used in various devices, such as smart phones and internet of things (IoT)

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Dpq6U4

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)