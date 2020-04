BRIEF-Advancer Global Updates On Group's Operations During Covid-19 Circuit Breaker Period

April 15 (Reuters) - Advancer Global Ltd:

* ADVANCER GLOBAL LTD- UPDATE ON GROUP’S OPERATIONS DURING COVID-19 CIRCUIT BREAKER PERIOD

* ADVANCER GLOBAL- GROUP’S UNITS UNDER SECURITY SERVICES WILL CONTINUE OPERATIONS AT RESPECTIVE DEPLOYMENT SITES AS THEY ARE CONSIDERED ESSENTIAL SERVICES

* ADVANCER GLOBAL LTD - SUBSIDIARIES UNDER GROUP’S EMPLOYMENT SERVICES DIVISION HAVE CLOSED ALL BRANCHES

* ADVANCER GLOBAL - MOST UNITS UNDER BUILDING MANAGEMENT SERVICES GOT APPROVALS TO BE EXEMPTED FROM SUSPENSION OF WORKPLACE ACTIVITIES

* ADVANCER GLOBAL LTD- CIRCUIT BREAKER MEASURES LIKELY TO HAVE AN IMPACT ON GROUP’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND OPERATIONS

* ADVANCER GLOBAL LTD - COVID-19 SITUATION LIKELY TO HAVE AN IMPACT ON GROUP'S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND OPERATIONS