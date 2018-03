March 13 (Reuters) - AdvanSix Inc:

* ADVANSIX ISSUES STATEMENT REGARDING ITS HOPEWELL, VIRGINIA SITE

* ‍FEDERAL AND STATE AUTHORITIES WERE AT ITS HOPEWELL, VA. SITE TO EXECUTE A SEARCH WARRANT​

* ‍PLANT PRODUCTION NOT AFFECTED BY TODAY'S EVENTS AND CO EXPECTS TO CONTINUE SAFELY OPERATING AT PLAN MOVING FORWARD​