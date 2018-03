March 14 (Reuters) - Advansix Inc:

* ADVANSIX PROVIDES UPDATE ON ITS HOPEWELL, VIRGINIA SITE

* ADVANSIX - ‍ AUTHORITIES EXECUTING SEARCH WARRANT IN HOPEWELL, VA. SITE APPEAR TO RELATE TO FACILITY’S ENVIRONMENTAL AIR EMISSIONS

* ADVANSIX INC - AUTHORITIES EXECUTING SEARCH WARRANT IN HOPEWELL, VA. SITE APPEAR TO RELATE TO FACILITY'S COMPLIANCE UNDER 2013 CONSENT DECREE