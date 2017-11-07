FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Advansix reports Q3 earnings per share $0.68
Sections
Featured
Saudi Crown Prince says Iran supply of rockets to Yemen is military aggression
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Crown Prince says Iran supply of rockets to Yemen is military aggression
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Breakingviews
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
China seen closely scrutinizing Qualcomm, Broadcom deal
Deals
China seen closely scrutinizing Qualcomm, Broadcom deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2017 / 11:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Advansix reports Q3 earnings per share $0.68

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Advansix Inc

* Advansix announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.68

* Q3 sales rose 13 percent to $367 million

* Advansix Inc - sees ‍capital expenditures tracking to about $90 million for full year 2017​

* Advansix Inc - sees ‍4Q 2017 planned turnaround impact on pre-tax income to be about $20 million​

* Advansix Inc- ‍2018 global nylon industry conditions expected to be similar to 2017​

* Advansix - ‍“expect ammonium sulfate fertilizer prices to rise seasonally, challenging agriculture fundamentals through 2018 spring planting season​” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.