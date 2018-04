BRIEF-Advantage Announces Glacier Gas Plant Expansion Update

April 19 (Reuters) - Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd:

* ADVANTAGE ANNOUNCES GLACIER GAS PLANT EXPANSION UPDATE, LOWERING NATURAL GAS PRODUCTION & INCREASING LIQUIDS RICH DRILLING

* ADDITIONAL WORK IS STILL REQUIRED TO COMPLETE GLACIER GAS PLANT EXPANSION PROJECT

* EXPECT TO HAVE EXPANDED PLANT FULLY COMMISSIONED DURING Q2 AS ORIGINALLY PLANNED

* ADVANTAGE OIL & GAS -ADVANTAGE’S Q2 2018 PRODUCTION IS ESTIMATED TO BE WITHIN RANGE OF 205 TO 215 MMCFE/D, LOWER THAN EARLIER ESTIMATES

* TOTAL PER UNIT CORPORATE CASH COSTS WILL BE HIGHER DURING Q2 AT $1.35/MCFE TO $1.45/MCFE DUE TO LOWER PRODUCTION

* ADVANTAGE OIL & GAS -TOTAL PER UNIT CORPORATE CASH COSTS EXPECTED TO DECREASE TO ABOUT $1.15/MCFE AS PRODUCTION IS INCREASED DURING H2 2018.

* SEES AVERAGE ANNUAL PRODUCTION 240 MMCFE/D TO 255 MMCFE/D Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: