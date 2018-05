May 8 (Reuters) - Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd:

* ADVANTAGE EXTENDS ODD-LOT SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* ADVANTAGE EXTENDS ODD-LOT SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* ADVANTAGE OIL & GAS - EXTENDED EXPIRY OF ODD-LOT SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO JUNE 19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: