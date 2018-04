BRIEF-Advantagene Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration

April 27 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* ADVANTAGENE ANNOUNCES CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION

* ADVANTAGENE INC SAYS COMPANY ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB

* ADVANTAGENE - COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO

* ADVANTAGENE - ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE