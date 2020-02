BRIEF-Advantech Actions In Response To Covid-19

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Advantech Co Ltd:

* ADVANTECH ACTIONS IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* ADVANTECH CO LTD - INFECTION STATUS OF EMPLOYEES AROUND GLOBE WILL ALSO BE POSTED ON OFFICIAL WEBSITE FROM FEBRUARY 12TH

* ADVANTECH CO LTD - NO INFECTIONS REPORTED AMONG ADVANTECH EMPLOYEES AND MANY STAFF IN CHINA WILL RESUME WORK FROM HOMES

* ADVANTECH CO LTD - OPERATIONS IN ADVANTECH KUNSHAN MANUFACTURING CENTER EXPECTED TO PARTIALLY RESUME (30%) IN LATE FEB

* ADVANTECH CO LTD - EXPECTS TO PARTIALLY RESUME KUNSHAN PRODUCTION STARTING FROM H2 OF FEBRUARY & GRADUALLY RETURN TO NORMAL IN MARCH

* ADVANTECH CO LTD - IN H2 FEB, MANUFACTURING CENTERS IN TAIWAN WILL INCREASE CAPACITY, IN ORDER TO REDUCE OVERALL IMPACT TO CO'S GLOBAL OPERATIONS