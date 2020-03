BRIEF-Advanz Pharma Announces Definitive Agreement To Acquire The Rights To A Portfolio Of Alprostadil Products From UCB For Approximately $84 Mln

March 6 (Reuters) - Advanz Pharma Corp Ltd:

* ADVANZ PHARMA CORP. LIMITED ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE RIGHTS TO A PORTFOLIO OF ALPROSTADIL PRODUCTS FROM UCB S.A. FOR APPROXIMATELY $84 MILLION

* ADVANZ PHARMA CORP - ON DEAL CLOSING, CO WILL ALSO PAY A DEPOSIT FOR INVENTORY OF ABOUT $14 MILLION

* ADVANZ PHARMA- COMBINED SALES OF ALPROSTADIL BRANDS GENERATED ABOUT $33.3 MILLION IN REVENUE IN 2019 IN TERRITORIES WHERE ADVANZ PHARMA WILL HOLD RIGHTS

* ADVANZ PHARMA CORP - INTENDS TO PAY FOR ACQUISITION WITH CASH ON HAND