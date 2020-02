Feb 12 (Reuters) - Advanz Pharma Corp:

* ADVANZ PHARMA CORP. LIMITED COMMENTS ON CMA SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS RELATED TO HYDROCORTISONE TABLETS

* ADVANZ PHARMA - COMMITTED TO ACCESS TO OFF-PATENT MEDICINES FOR PATIENTS IN UK AND PROVIDE MANY MEDICINES WHICH OFFER 'SIGNIFICANT' SAVINGS TO NHS