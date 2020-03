March 25 (Reuters) - Advanz Pharma Corp Ltd:

* ADVANZ PHARMA CORP. LIMITED ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND 2019 RESULTS

* ADVANZ PHARMA CORP - Q4 2019 REVENUE OF $122.0 MILLION, COMPARED TO $117.6 MILLION

* ADVANZ PHARMA CORP - RECORDED ADDITIONAL IMPAIRMENT OF $21.0 MILLION DURING Q4, PRIMARILY RELATED TO PHOTOFRIN ASSET

* ADVANZ PHARMA CORP - Q4 NET LOSS OF $24.6 MILLION