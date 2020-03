BRIEF-Advanz Pharma To Acquire Correvio

March 16 (Reuters) - Correvio Pharma Corp:

* ADVANZ PHARMA TO ACQUIRE CORREVIO

* CORREVIO PHARMA - ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO HAVE A TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY US$76 MILLION INCLUDING REPAYMENT OF CERTAIN CORREVIO INDEBTEDNESS

* CORREVIO PHARMA CORP - ADVANZ PHARMA INTENDS TO PAY FOR ACQUISITION WITH CASH ON HAND

* CORREVIO PHARMA CORP - AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2019, ADVANZ PHARMA’S CASH POSITION WAS APPROXIMATELY US$243 MILLION.

* CORREVIO PHARMA - ADVANZ PHARMA WILL BE PAYING US$0.42 PER ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SHARE VALUING CO'S EQUITY AT ABOUT US$28 MILLION ON A FULLY DILUTED BASIS