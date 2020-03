March 10 (Reuters) - Advanz Pharma Corp Ltd:

* ADVANZ PHARMA CORP. LIMITED TO VOLUNTARILY DELIST FROM THE TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE

* ADVANZ PHARMA CORP - DISADVANTAGES OF MAINTAINING ITS LISTING ON TSX OUTWEIGH BENEFITS

* ADVANZ PHARMA CORP - REQUISITE SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL WAS RECEIVED FOR VOLUNTARY DELISTING