April 23 (Reuters) - Advaxis Inc:

* ADVAXIS ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES

* ADVAXIS INC - KENNETH BERLIN HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* ADVAXIS INC - INTERIM CEO ANTHONY LOMBARDO WILL REMAIN WITH ADVAXIS FOR A PERIOD OF TIME