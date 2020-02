BRIEF-Advaxis Announces Positive Clinical Data In Ongoing Phase 1/2 ADXS-503 Trial

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Advaxis Inc:

* ADVAXIS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CLINICAL DATA IN ONGOING PHASE 1/2 ADXS-503 TRIAL IN NSCLC AT THE IASLC 2020 TARGETED THERAPIES OF LUNG CANCER MEETING

* ADVAXIS - ADXS-503 SAFE, TOLERABLE WITH POTENTIAL SIGNS OF CLINICAL ACTIVITY IN 4/7 EVALUABLE PATIENTS ACHIEVING STABLE DISEASE IN REFRACTORY SETTING

* ADVAXIS - PATIENT WHO PREVIOUSLY PROGRESSED ON PEMBROLIZUMAB SHOWED STABLE DISEASE WITH A 25% REDUCTION IN A SITE LESION IN COMBINATION ARM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: