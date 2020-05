May 14 (Reuters) - Advaxis Inc:

* ADVAXIS ANNOUNCES UPDATED POSITIVE CLINICAL AND BIOMARKER DATA FROM ONGOING PHASE 1/2 ADXS-503 TRIAL IN NSCLC

* ADVAXIS INC - POSITIVE PRELIMINARY IMMUNOGENICITY DATA WITH CD8+ T CELLS GENERATED IN ALL OF FIRST SEVEN PATIENTS EVALUATED FOR ADXS-503 ANTIGENS

* ADVAXIS INC - SUSTAINED CLINICAL BENEFIT SEEN IN PATIENTS TREATED WITH ADXS-503 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® AFTER 16 WEEKS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: