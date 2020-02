Feb 27 (Reuters) - Advaxis Inc:

* ADVAXIS ANNOUNCES UPDATED POSITIVE CLINICAL DATA IN ONGOING PHASE 1/2 ADXS-503 TRIAL IN NSCLC AT I/O 360° CONFERENCE

* ADVAXIS INC - KEYTRUDA SHOWED SUBSTANTIAL TUMOR SHRINKAGE WITH ADXS-503 TREATMENT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA

* ADVAXIS INC - PARTIAL RESPONSE OBSERVED IN ONE PATIENT AND OTHER PATIENT ACHIEVED STABLE DISEASE WITH A 25% REDUCTION IN A TARGET LESION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: