BRIEF-Advaxis Announces Updated Survival Data In Phase 1/2 ADXS-PSA Trial

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Advaxis Inc:

* ADVAXIS ANNOUNCES UPDATED SURVIVAL DATA IN PHASE 1/2 ADXS-PSA TRIAL AT THE ASCO GENITOURINARY CANCERS SYMPOSIUM

* ADVAXIS INC - MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL OF 33.7 MONTHS IN ALL PATIENTS TREATED WITH ADXS-PSA IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA

* ADVAXIS - COMBINATION OF ADXS-PSA AND KEYTRUDA APPEARED TO BE WELL-TOLERATED, TO DATE, WITH NO ADDITIVE TOXICITY OBSERVED

* ADVAXIS - MEDIAN SURVIVAL OF 16.4 MONTHS FOR ADVANCED PROSTATE CANCER PATIENTS WITH VISCERAL METASTASES TREATED WITH ADXS-PSA COMBINED WITH KEYTRUDA