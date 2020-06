June 11 (Reuters) - Advaxis Inc:

* ADVAXIS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER ENDED APRIL 30, 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES A BUSINESS UPDATE

* ADVAXIS INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.10

* ADVAXIS INC - AS OF APRIL 30, 2020, COMPANY HAD APPROXIMATELY $28.2 MILLION IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

* ADVAXIS INC - BELIEVES HAS SUFFICIENT CAPITAL TO FUND ITS OBLIGATIONS, AS THEY BECOME DUE, IN ORDINARY COURSE OF BUSINESS UNTIL AT LEAST AUGUST 2021