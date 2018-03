BRIEF-Advaxis Reports Q1 Loss Per Share $0.49

March 12 (Reuters) - Advaxis Inc:

* ADVAXIS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES CLINICAL HOLD IN AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC PHASE 1/2 COMBINATION STUDY WITH ASTRAZENECA’S IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB)

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.49

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.55 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ADVAXIS - FDA NOTIFIED IND FOR PHASE 1/2 COMBO STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC WITH IMFINZI FOR HPV-ASSOCIATED CANCERS WAS PLACED ON CLINICAL HOLD

* CLINICAL HOLD PERTAINS TO RECENT SUBMISSION OF SAFETY REPORT TO FDA REGARDING GRADE 5 SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENT ON FEBRUARY 27

* ADVAXIS - ENROLLMENT AND DOSING IN ALL OTHER ADVAXIS CLINICAL PROGRAMS ARE UNAFFECTED AT THIS TIME

* ADVAXIS -"WE ARE CONFIDENT IN SAFETY AND EFFICACY PROFILE OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC, TO DATE"