Dec 20 (Reuters) - Advaxis Inc:

* ADVAXIS REPORTS FISCAL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES A BUSINESS UPDATE

* ADVAXIS INC - EXPECTS ITS CURRENT CASH POSITION WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND ITS BUSINESS PLAN INTO FISCAL 2019

* ADVAXIS INC - AS OF OCTOBER 31, 2017, ADVAXIS HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS OF $70.9 MILLION