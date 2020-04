April 24 (Reuters) - ADVENIS SA:

* FY NET LOSS EUR 2.7 MLN VS LOSS EUR 3.2 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY PROFIT FROM RECURRING OPERATIONS EUR 2.5 MLN VS EUR 0.5 MLN YEAR AGO

* MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT IT WILL HAVE A VERY UNFAVOURABLE IMPACT ON OPERATING PROFIT IN 2020

