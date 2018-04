April 27 (Reuters) - Advent International/Groupe Circet:

* Private equity firm Advent International says it has finalised the takeover of French telecoms infrastructure company Groupe Circet

* Groupe Circet had 2017 sales of 750 million euros ($905 million)

* Advent International is buying Groupe Circet from CM-CIC Investissement, Omnes Capital and Circet executives

* Advent carrying out takeover alongside Philippe Lamazou and Circet managers