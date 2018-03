BRIEF-Advent International makes 1 bln stg cash offer for Laird PLC

March 1 (Reuters) - Laird Plc:

* ADVENT INTERNATIONAL - RECOMMENDED CASH ACQUISITION OF LAIRD PLC

* ‍BOARDS OF BIDCO AND LAIRD ARE PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE THAT THEY HAVE REACHED AGREEMENT ON TERMS OF A RECOMMENDED CASH ACQUISITION OF ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL OF LAIRD BY BIDCO​

* ‍UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION, LAIRD SHAREHOLDERS SHALL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE 200 PENCE IN CASH FOR EACH LAIRD SHARE HELD, REPRESENTING AN ATTRACTIVE PREMIUM OF APPROXIMATELY: . 72.6 PER CENT. TO CLOSING PRICE PER LAIRD SHARE OF 115.9 PENCE ON 28 FEBRUARY 2018​

* ‍ACQUISITION VALUES ENTIRE ISSUED ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL OF LAIRD AT APPROXIMATELY £1 BILLION ON A FULLY DILUTED BASIS.​

* ‍LAIRD DIRECTORS, WHO HAVE BEEN SO ADVISED BY ROTHSCHILD, J.P. MORGAN CAZENOVE AND NUMIS AS TO FINANCIAL TERMS OF ACQUISITION, CONSIDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION TO BE FAIR AND REASONABLE.​

* ‍ACCORDINGLY, LAIRD DIRECTORS INTEND TO RECOMMEND UNANIMOUSLY THAT LAIRD SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF SCHEME AT COURT MEETING​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)