Jan 22 (Reuters) - Adventure Inc :

* Says it plans to buy a Yokohama-based firm which is mainly engaged in operation of shop and site for sale of discount ticket, at price of 671 million yen

* It also plans to buy a Yokohama-based firm which is mainly engaged in shop and site operation business for sale of Gift certificates and vouchers, at price of 15 million yen

* Transaction date is in February

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/6b1VCt

