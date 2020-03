March 18 (Reuters) - Adventus Mining Corp:

* ADVENTUS AND SALAZAR PLACE ECUADORIAN PROJECT SITE ACTIVITIES ON HOLD AS A RESULT OF GOVERNMENT’S COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTH DECREE

* ADVENTUS MINING CORP - ADVENTUS, SALAZAR CAN SELF-FUND AN EXTENDED CARE AND MAINTENANCE SCENARIO ON PROJECTS WELL INTO 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: