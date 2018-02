Feb 28 (Reuters) - Adveo Group International SA:

* FY NET LOSS 23.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS 35.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY NET SALES 479.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 723.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA 12.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 21.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SAYS MAINTAINS A GROWTH FORECAST FOR 2018