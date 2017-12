Dec 18 (Reuters) - ADVEO:

* SAYS SIGNS SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH C2U TO OUTSOURCE LOGISTICS IN ITALY ‍​

* THE DEAL WILL BECOME EFFECTIVE IN AUG 2018 AND WILL GO ON FOR 8 YEARS

* ALL PERSONNEL IN THE WAREHOUSE IN CASTEL SAN GIOVANNI WILL INTEGRATE IN THE NEW C2U TEAM

