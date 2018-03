March 28 (Reuters) - Adveo Group International SA :

* ENTRUSTED BANCO DE INVERSION HOULIHAN LOKEY TO START PROCESS FOR INCORPORATION OF NEW INVESTOR WITH 30 MILLION EUROS IN FORM OF LONG-TERM FINANCING

* SAYS OVER THE NEXT FEW WEEKS THE NON-BINDING OFFERS WILL BE RECEIVED

