BRIEF-Adveo to outsource costumer service, warehouse management activities

June 22 (Reuters) - ADVEO GROUP INTERNATIONAL SA:

* TO START NEGOTIATION PROCESS TO ADJUST SIZE OF ITS WORKFORCE IN CERTAIN AREAS AND ADAPT IT TO BUSINESS NEEDS IN SPAIN

* SAYS THE PROCESS INVOLVES OUTSOURCING OF CUSTOMER SERVICE AND WAREHOUSE MANAGEMENT ACTIVITIES

* SAYS CUSTOMER SERVICE EMPLOYEES WILL BE INCORPORATED INTO WORKFORCE OF EXTERNAL OPERATOR

* Sees to Implement Reorganization Process in h2 2017

* SAYS RESTRUCTURING PLAN MAY AFFECT EMPLOYEES IN LOGISTICS AREA WHICH ACCOUNT FOR ABOUT 55 PERCENT OF WORKFORCE