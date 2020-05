May 28 (Reuters) - Adverum Biotechnologies Inc:

* ADVERUM BIOTECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES NEW INFINITY PHASE 2 TRIAL FOR ADVM-022 IN DIABETIC MACULAR EDEMA, REPORTS RECENT BUSINESS PROGRESS AND FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.31

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.27 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* INFINITY TRIAL INITIATED FOR PATIENTS WITH DIABETIC MACULAR EDEMA