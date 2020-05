BRIEF-Adverum Biotech Reports Positive Interim Data From Cohorts 1-3 Of Optic Phase 1 Trial Of Advm-022 Intravitreal Gene Therapy For Wet AMD

May 4 (Reuters) - Adverum Biotechnologies Inc:

* ADVERUM BIOTECHNOLOGIES REPORTS POSITIVE INTERIM DATA FROM COHORTS 1-3 OF OPTIC PHASE 1 TRIAL OF ADVM-022 INTRAVITREAL GENE THERAPY FOR WET AMD

* ADVERUM BIOTECHNOLOGIES INC - ROBUST EFFICACY AND EVIDENCE OF A DOSE RESPONSE FROM SINGLE INTRAVITREAL INJECTION (IVT) OF ADVM-022

* ADVERUM BIOTECHNOLOGIES INC - LONG-TERM DURABILITY BEYOND 1 YEAR FROM SINGLE IVT INJECTION OF ADVM-022 WITH ZERO RESCUE INJECTIONS IN COHORT 1

* ADVERUM BIOTECHNOLOGIES INC - ENCOURAGING EARLY DATA FROM COHORT 3

* ADVERUM BIOTECHNOLOGIES INC - PLANS TO INITIATE A PLANNED PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ADVM-022 FOR TREATMENT OF DIABETIC RETINOPATHY IN H2