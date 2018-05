May 3 (Reuters) - Adverum Biotechnologies Inc:

* ADVERUM BIOTECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP CHANGES

* BOARD AND AMBER SALZMAN, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER MADE A MUTUAL DETERMINATION THAT SALZMAN STEP DOWN

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS IS INITIATING A SEARCH PROCESS TO RECRUIT A NEW PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* ADVERUM BIOTECHNOLOGIES - LEONE PATTERSON, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, APPOINTED INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF ADVERUM