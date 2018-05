May 1 (Reuters) - Adverum Biotechnologies Inc:

* ADVERUM BIOTECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES LONG-TERM PRECLINICAL EFFICACY DATA ON ADVM-022 GENE THERAPY IN WET AMD

* ADVERUM BIOTECHNOLOGIES - 13-MONTH DATA SHOW EFFICACY, DURABILITY OF PROTEIN EXPRESSION FOLLOWING A SINGLE INTRAVITREAL ADMINISTRATION OF ADVM-022

* ADVERUM BIOTECHNOLOGIES INC - ADVM-022 WAS WELL TOLERATED, WITH NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS IN STUDY