BRIEF-Advicenne FY Operating Loss Widens To 6.0 Million Euros

April 10 (Reuters) - ADVICENNE SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 0.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 6.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 3.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 6.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 3.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PLANS TO LAUNCH TWO PIVOTAL STUDIES WITH ADV7103 IN 2018

* ADV7103: PLANS TO LAUNCH IN H2 PHASE II/III PIVOTAL CLINICAL TRIAL IN US IN DRTA PATIENTS

* ADV7103: PLANS TO LAUNCH IN H1 PHASE II/III PIVOTAL CLINICAL TRIAL IN EUROPE IN CYSTINURIA PATIENTS

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END-DEC. EUR 36.2 MILLION Source text : bit.ly/2HqTIoD Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)