March 10 (Reuters) - Advicenne SA:

* MAKES ADV7103 8 MEQ AND 24 MEQ PROLONGED-RELEASE GRANULES AVAILABLE WITHIN FRAMEWORK OF FRENCH TEMPORARY AUTHORIZATION FOR USE (TAU) SCHEME

* AUTHORIZATION ALLOWS FOR EXCEPTIONAL USE OF COATED 8 MEQ AND 24 MEQ GRANULES IN SACHET FOR TREATMENT OF DISTAL RENAL TUBULAR ACIDOSIS (DRTA) IN FRANCE