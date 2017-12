Dec 5 (Reuters) - ADVICENNE SA:

* RAISES EUR 27 MILLION IN SUCCESSFUL IPO ON EURONEXT PARIS‍​

* OFFERING PRICE SET AT €14.03 PER SHARE

* MARKET CAPITALISATION OF €112 MILLION UPON LISTING

* TOTAL DEMAND OF AROUND €28.2 MILLION

* PROCEEDS PRIMARILY FOR CONTINUING THE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF ITS LEAD PRODUCT, ADV7103

* OFFERING HAS BEEN SUBSCRIBED 1.1 TIMES

* GRANTS GILBERT DUPONT GREENSHOE OPTION THAT CAN BE EXERCISED UNTIL JAN 4, 2018

* GREENSHOE OPTION FOR GILBERT DUPONT FOR 83,270 ADDITIONAL NEW SHARES WORTH ABOUT €1.17 MILLION Source text: bit.ly/2AyJH5l Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)