BRIEF-Advicenne Updates On ADV7103

May 26 (Reuters) - ADVICENNE SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY IN EUROPE, REVIEW OF MARKETING APPLICATION TO EMA FOR ADV7103 IN THE TREATMENT OF DISTAL RENAL TUBULAR ACIDOSIS (DRTA) PROCEEDS AS PLANNED, WITH AN ANTICIPATED POSITIVE OPINION IN THIS FIRST INDICATION AT THE END OF 2020

* OBJECTIVE FOR ADV7103 APPLICATION: TO OBTAIN EUROPEAN UNION APPROVAL FOR “DISTAL TUBULOPATHIES” INDICATION IN EARLY 2021

* IN US, PIVOTAL PHASE II/III ARENA-2 CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING ADV7103 IN DRTA TREATMENT COULD NOT BE PURSUED DURING COVID-19 CRISIS, BUT IS EXPECTED TO RESUME IN FALL WITH A SIMPLIFIED PROTOCOL

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: