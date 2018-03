March 19 (Reuters) - Advtech Ltd:

* ‍FY DILUTED HEPS 69.1 CENTS VERSUS 71.0 CENTS​

* ‍FY PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION UP 3 PERCENT TO 541 MILLION RAND

* FY ‍REVENUE 4.09 BILLION RAND VERSUS 3.35 BILLION RAND

* “IN ‍CORE MARKETS EXPECT ORGANIC AND GREENFIELD GROWTH TO CONTINUE”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)